Explained: What is Cryptocurrency and How Does it Actually Work?

Cryptocurrencies are nothing but digital currencies. These digital currencies are secured by cryptography, hence the name cryptocurrency. Essentially, when you transact with INR, when you send money from one person to another, the bank checks if the sender has enough balance in the bank account, and then approves that transaction. The bank is the central authority, the middleman ensures that the transaction is successfully completed. In this transaction, we are trusting the bank to be fair and to do the right thing.

With cryptocurrencies, we remove this element of trust. If I want to send cryptocurrencies, the verification of the transaction – the part where they ensure that there is enough balance in the account – that verification is done by hundreds of thousands of computers that are running the same algorithm, are holding the copy of the same ledger of the same transactions of the cryptocurrency that we are sending. Hence, thousands of computers around the world are going to ensure the same thing the bank does in my earlier example.

When thousands of computers are involved, we can call it decentralised, instead of a central authority like a bank ensuring the transaction's success. Hence, it is called a decentralised currency, cryptocurrency, and the underlying technology that ensures this is called a blockchain or distributed ledger technology.