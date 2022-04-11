'Elon Musk Has Decided Not To Join Twitter Board': CEO Parag Agrawal

Stating that Musk's non-acceptance of the offer to join the Twitter board was "for the best," Agrawal said, "We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input."

This comes merely days after the CEO had announced Musk's appointment to the board on 5 April: "I'm excited to share that we're appointing Elon Musk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board."