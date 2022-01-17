E-Shram 2022: How To Check Your Account Balance

Check step by step procedure to check your E-Shram 2022 balance on eshram.gov.in
The e-Shram scheme was launched by the Central Government’s Ministry of Employment and Labor to aid workers in the unorganized sector of India. Under this scheme, the Central government is obligated to transfer Rs 1000 every month to the e-shram account of workers.
Additionally, this monthly sum is distributed to those workers who have not been part of any labor department initiative. Hence, it is aimed at helping them save money and provide a living for themselves and their families.
According to the Uttar Pradesh government, a total of 1.5 crore has been transferred to workers under this scheme. In addition to this and the rising COVID-19 scenario in the country, it has also been said that workers in the unorganized sector shall receive a maintenance payment till the pandemic period is over.
Checking your E-shram account balance is fairly simple. You can either check your account balance via wallets such as Google Pay, Paytm and more. OR get your account information from your bank’s toll free number.
Up till now, an estimate of 19,31,90,641 e-Shram cards have been issued.
For more updates regarding the E-shram card 2022, please visit the e-shram portal.