Twitter CFO Says Trump’s Ban Permanent, Even If He Runs for Office

Twitter on Wednesday, 10 February, informed that it will not allow former President of the United States Donald Trump back on the social micro-blogging platform, even if he ran again and was elected to office.

Responding to a question in a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Twitter Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal made it clear that the doors to Twitter has been shut for Trump.

“The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform – whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO, or you are a former or current public official,” Segal said.

“Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back,” added Segal.