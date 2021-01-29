Dating App Bumble to Ban Body Shamers from the Platform

Popular dating app Bumble has updated its 'Terms and Conditions policy' to explicitly ban unsolicited and derogatory comments made on the platform. This will include personal comments on someone’s appearance, body shape, size, sexuality, or health.
Bumble declared that its users can’t use “fatphobic, ableist, racist, colorist, transphobic, homophobic, and other body-shaming” related language.
In a survey conducted by Bumble, it has been revealed that 44 percent of users felt insecure about their bodies in the past year. The survey further revealed that body shaming makes people feel self-conscious (35%), insecure (33%), and angry (25%). Considering this, the women-first platform Bumble has updated its Terms and Conditions.
Any derogatory, offensive comment or images that go against the newly updated terms and conditions will be detected and flagged by Bumble AI. Moderators will then look through the accounts that have been flagged to determine whether any further action needs to take place.
“Our moderation team will review each report and take the appropriate action. We always want to lead with education and give our community a chance to learn and improve. However, we will not hesitate to permanently remove someone who consistently goes against our guidelines", Priti Joshi, VP of Strategy at Bumble said in a press statement.
In 2016, Bumble banned shirtless bathroom mirror selfies and indoor photos in swimsuits and bras. The company is now reviewing its photo guidelines and will be updating these.
People can report someone for body shaming within the app using the ‘Block and Report’ tool. Here's How to do it:
Step 1: Scroll down to the bottom of the users' profile you want to report.
Step 2: Tap the 'Block and Report' button.
Step 3: Select one of the report reasons and include any additional comments for better clarity. Bumble says that the more information you provide on the matter, the easier it will be for them to take action.
Step 4: Click on ‘Submit a report.’
