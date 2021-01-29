Dating App Bumble to Ban Body Shamers from the Platform

Any derogatory, offensive comment or images that go against the newly updated terms and conditions will be detected and flagged by Bumble AI. Moderators will then look through the accounts that have been flagged to determine whether any further action needs to take place.



“Our moderation team will review each report and take the appropriate action. We always want to lead with education and give our community a chance to learn and improve. However, we will not hesitate to permanently remove someone who consistently goes against our guidelines", Priti Joshi, VP of Strategy at Bumble said in a press statement.

In 2016, Bumble banned shirtless bathroom mirror selfies and indoor photos in swimsuits and bras. The company is now reviewing its photo guidelines and will be updating these.