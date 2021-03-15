Data of 100,000 Indian Students Leaked Online, Claims Researcher

While Google search engine is used by millions of people everyday, a new research suggests that personal sensitive data of more than 100,000 students is readily available on the search engine.

According to Independent Cyber Security Expert Sourajeet Majumder, Personal Identifiable Information (PII) data of thousands of students could be easily accessed by a simple Google search technique.

Majumder told The Quint, “I was able to retrieve the data of around 100,000+ students within 30 minutes after which I stopped my investigation because the amount of data present on the web is massive”.