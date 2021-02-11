‘Committed to Freedom of Expression’: US on Twitter Row in India

The US State Department on Wednesday, 10 February, stated that it is committed to supporting democratic values, including freedom of expression, while commenting on the social micro-blogging website Twitter blocking several accounts on the request of the Indian government.

“Well, I think what I would say generally is that around the world – and this goes back to what I was saying before – we are committed to supporting democratic values, including freedom of expression. I think, when it comes to Twitter’s policies, we’d have to refer you to Twitter itself,” said US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price, when asked to comment on the tension between Twitter and the Indian government.