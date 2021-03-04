Chinese Hackers Exploit Microsoft Servers: How Can You Stay Safe?

Microsoft has alleged that the Chinese state-sponsored company Hafnium found security vulnerabilities and broke into Exchange email servers on 6 January,

According to cyber security firm Volexity, the major concern is one of the vulnerabilities which made it easy for Chinese hackers to attack servers without authentication of any kind. “The attacker only needs to know the server running Exchange and the account from which they want to extract e-mail,” Volexity wrote in a blog post.

After gaining access to the server, hackers planted malware into Microsoft’s server. This allowed them to steal data from Microsoft that compromised Exchange 2013 and its later edition servers. “All they needed to know were the details of Exchange server and of the account they wanted to pillage its emails,” Volexity said.