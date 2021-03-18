Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Likely to Last For Seven Years: Minister

Indian Space Research Organisation’s second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2, which was originally envisaged to work for one year, is now expected to be able to last seven years.
“Objectives of the mission have been significantly attained. Against an initially envisaged one-year life of orbiter, we expect it to serve seven years,” said Minister of Space and Department of Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh in the Lok Sabha in response to a question.
Singh said that Chandrayaan-2 was a highly complex mission, aimed to develop and demonstrate the key technologies for end-to-end lunar mission capability, including soft-landing and roving on the moon’s surface. It comprised an orbiter, lander and a rover.
Chandrayaan-2 was launched on 22 July, 2019, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. “It has largely attained it’s objectives after a detailed study of the moon’s topography, mineralogy, surface chemical composition, thermophysical characteristics and tenuous atmosphere, leading to a better understanding of its origin and evolution,” Singh said.
The orbiter injected into a lunar orbit on 2 September 2019 carries nine experiments on lunar science, reported ANI.
Earlier, in September, the Vikram lander crashed on the surface of the moon, sinking India’s dream to successfully land on the moon.
(With inputs from ANI)
