Nissan Magnite Compact SUV Unveiled, Rivals Kia Sonnet, XUV 300

The Nissan Magnite will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezz, the Mahindra XUV 300 & even the Kia Sonet. The Quint The Nissan Magnite makes an entry into an already competitive compact SUV segment. | (Photo: Roshun Povaiah) Car and Bike The Nissan Magnite will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezz, the Mahindra XUV 300 & even the Kia Sonet.

Nissan has taken the wraps off its latest compact SUV that’s to be launched in the Indian market soon. The Nissan Magnite makes an entry into an already competitive segment which is currently being contested between favourites like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV 300 and the most recently launched Kia Sonet. The Nissan Magnite is based on Renault-Nissan’s CMF-A+ platform that also underpins the Triber 7-seater. Booking for the Magnite will begin by the end of 2020 and it’s expected to be priced between Rs 6-9 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s a look at what the new compact SUV from Nissan offers.

Nissan hasn’t revealed the official engine specifications of the Magnite although as per rumours the SUV will come with two options — a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine with 5-speed manual transmission and a new 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with DCT. You can expect around 100 PS of power from this fuel guzzler and Nissan is not offering a diesel variant this time around.

In terms of the design and looks, the new Nissan Magnite comes with a full-LED headlamp cluster with LED foglamps, L-shaped LED DRLs and an octagonal front grille that has a ‘Datsun-esque’ look to it. The tail lamps are not LED.

Just FYI, the Magnite was originally intended to be a Datsun compact SUV but will now come badged as a Nissan. There is chunky cladding around the wheel arch and at the base of the doors which give its a very sporty SUV look. There’s chrome on the door handles and the company is giving 16-inch tyres as standard with diamond-cut alloy wheels only in the top variant.

Inside you get one of the largest in class 8.0-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system and a 7-inch TFT instrument console. It is set to feature segment-first wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with connected car features.

Nissan is also giving a 360-degree camera with the top variant which is a segment-first. On the rear, you get a 336-litre boot.

The sharply designed air-con vents have a Lamborghini look that adds more glamour. There is ample storage available with a phone bay with wireless charging and a large 10-litre glovebox.

You get leather cladding on the steering with mounted controls and cruise control with a tyre pressure monitoring system as well. The top variant will also get an air purifier, puddle lamps, ambient mood lighting and a six-speaker audio system.