New Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV: What We Know So Far, Check Images

The new car is aimed towards markets where SUV and MUVs are a growing consumer segment like India.

The new car is aimed for markets where SUV and MUVs are a growing consumer segment. The Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV will be positioned below the Hyundai Venue, the manufacturer of the smallest SUV globally, reported The Indian Express.

New images of the highly anticipated Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV was spotted on the roads on Friday, 27 November. In the photos, the vehicle may be headed for road testing since it was covered in camouflage.

A first look at the photos reveal that the Hyundai AX1 micro SUV might be around 3.7-3.8 meters in length, which will make it longer than the Hyundai Santro but shorter than the Hyundai Venue.

According to Autocar India, the new micro SUV Is most likely to be based on the K1 platform and will host a 1.2 litre petrol engine as its mainstay. Gearbox choices will include a five-speed manual transmission as well as an AMT gearbox.

The Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV is aimed to compete against the Tata HBX (Hornbill), which is expected to have a market launch by May 2021. It will also take on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100.