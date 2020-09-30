New Honda CB 350 Launches, Competes with Royal Enfield Classic 350

Honda 2 Wheelers India has launched its first cruiser motorcycle in India dubbed the Honda CB350. The company hasn’t revealed the official price of the two-wheeler but it has confirmed that it will be priced somewhere around 1.9-lakh, ex-showroom. The bike will be sold in two variants in India — DLX and DLX Pro. In this price range, it competes with the Royal Enfield Classic 350, which is a hot seller in the Indian market. For now, the motorcycle will be on display at the Mumbai and Gurgaon dealerships where customers can go and see the bike.

The Honda CB350 sports the classic CB look with a bit of modern touch. It comes with neo-classic headlamps with daytime running lights, alloy wheels and a large 16-litres fuel tank with dual-tone or single shade finish. It also offers dual-channel ABS with 310mm disc in the front and 240mm rear disc. To add to the modern dynamics of the vehicle, the CB350 comes with voice control system where a rider can connect his/her smartphone with the motorcycle via Bluetooth. You get manual controls on the bike’s left handlebar to toggle music, take calls and more.

It also comes with telescopic suspension on the front while the rear adds twin hydraulic suspension system. There is generous use of chrome on this motorcycle’s engine, mirrors and even the fenders.

In terms of the specifications, the Honda CB350 is powered by an air-cooled single-cylinder 350cc engine, which Honda says will output 30Nm of torque and 20.8bhp of power. More details about the new Honda CB350 will be out closer to Diwali.