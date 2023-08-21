Eblu Feo E-scooter India Launch on 22 August: Pre-booking Starts; Details Here

Eblu Feo e-scooter to launch in India soon.
(Photo Courtesy: Autoguide India)
Godawari Electric Motors, who also manufactured the Eblu range of electric 2 and 3-wheelers, is getting ready to launch the much-awaited e-scooter, Eblu Feo. Interested buyers in India should note that the upcoming e-scooter, Eblu Feo will make its debut in the Indian market on Tuesday, 22 August. As per the latest official details, the pre-booking process of the model will start before the launch takes place. One should know all the latest details and announcements from the company.
Godawari Electric Motors has officially announced that the pre-booking of the Eblu Feo e-scooter will start before the launch day, 22 August. Interested buyers in India are requested to take note of the pre-booking process. The manufacturer announced all important details on its official website for interested people who are waiting for the launch event to take place.
Here is everything you should know about the Eblu Feo e-scooter that will make its debut in India soon. Know the pre-booking price, launch details, and other important announcements here.
All buyers have to pay a booking amount of Rs 4999 to pre-book their vehicle. It is important to note that one can either walk in at any of the company dealerships in India or visit the website of the company to pre-book their e-scooter.
The CEO of Godawari Electric Motors, Hyder Khan said while talking about the launch, "We are geared up to launch Eblu Feo in line with the regulations mandated by the government and welcome our customers to walk in and book their e-scooter across our dealerships in India. We will continue to invest in developing and expanding our EV offerings and we hope that Eblu Feo is able to meet the customer expectations in the market."
To know more about the specifications and price range of the Eblu Feo e-scooter, you have to wait for the launch to take place on Tuesday.
