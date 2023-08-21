Eblu Feo E-scooter India Launch on 22 August: Pre-booking Starts; Details Here

Godawari Electric Motors, who also manufactured the Eblu range of electric 2 and 3-wheelers, is getting ready to launch the much-awaited e-scooter, Eblu Feo. Interested buyers in India should note that the upcoming e-scooter, Eblu Feo will make its debut in the Indian market on Tuesday, 22 August. As per the latest official details, the pre-booking process of the model will start before the launch takes place. One should know all the latest details and announcements from the company.

