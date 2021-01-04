Audi to Launch New A4 Sedan on 5 Jan, Gets Facelift & New Specs

Inside, Audi’s latest 10.1-inch MMI touch-controlled infotainment system sits plush on the centre of the dashboard. The console is integrated with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, connected car tech and wireless charging.

On the drivers side, a digital instrument cluster sits behind the wheel. It has cruise control, ambient light, three zone climate control, sunroof and powered front seats.

In terms of safety, Audi has flooded the new Audi A4 with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitor.