2022 BMW X4 Facelift SUV: Debut Date in India and Features

2022 BMW X4 Facelift SUV launch in India.
(Photo: iStock)
2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV is all set to launch in India on Thursday, 10 March 2022. This is the German carmaker's second massive launch this year after the 2022 X3 facelift SUV.
Earlier, BMW India had opened the pre-launch bookings for the 2022 X4 SUV. This model will be manufactured locally at BMW's India facility, at a token amount of Rs 50,000.
BMW has also shared a teaser on what the 2022 X4 facelift SUV will look like, on Twitter.
The 2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV is expected to retain most of the characteristics for the launch in India as well.
Customers can expect that the 2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV will have a range of upgrades including redesigned exterior features.
The SUV cabin will also have a few changes like a new and improved infotainment system.
A few interior changes of the 2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV include a reworked dashboard.
The dashboard will consist of a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console. It will also have a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
This model will also be equipped with an engine start-stop button and an electric parking brake.
One needs to wait for the launch on 10 March 2022 for more details on the car. Keep an eye on BMW India's Twitter handle for any updates before the launch.
