Call of Duty Mobile: Here’s How to Play the Game on Laptop 

Step 1: Download and install the emulator from the official Gameloop website.

Step 2: After the installation process is complete, open the Emulator and go to the 'Game Center' and search for COD Mobile.

Step 3: Click the Call of Duty Mobile banner or image under Recommended (you can also find Call of Duty Mobile by using the search option in the top right)

Step 4: Hit Download

Step5: Now click on the “My Games” button after installation and you will see Call of Duty: Mobile there. Launch the game and enjoy it.

Step 6: If you want to assign custom keys for your layout, click on the right top button.

Call of Duty Mobile has a separate lobby for all of its emulator players. Once you login through Gameloop, you will always enter a lobby that will be filled with emulator players. The step is taken to keep the gameplay fair for all the players enjoying this game.