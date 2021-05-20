ByteDance’s Zhang Yiming Steps Down as CEO, Says He ‘Lacks Skills’

ByteDance's founder Zhang Yiming has announced that he will step down as the chief executive officer (CEO) and will hand over the reins to co-founder and HR head Liang Rubo.

In an internal letter on Wednesday, 19 May, Yiming said he will transition to a new role at the end of 2021, focusing on long-term strategy, corporate culture and social responsibility.

"After several months of thinking about this, I came to the conclusion that transitioning out of the role of CEO, with all of the related day-to-day responsibilities, would enable me to have a greater impact on longer-term initiatives," Yiming said in the letter.

"Our success over the last nine years has been predicated upon our ability to innovate at just the right moment in the development of the industry. Notably, this has included applying machine learning to mobile and video products," he added.