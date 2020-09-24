BSNL Rs 499 WFH Broadband Plan Extended till 8 December

Working from home has become the new normal and we do not know how long this will continue. The unprecedented impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic has disrupted our normal lives and has brought upon new challenges that we must face.
State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) introduced a Rs 499 broadband plan in March to offer free internet to users at no additional cost. The broadband offer saw several extensions due to its popularity and has been further extended till 8 December.
New broadband users will be offered 10 mbps speed for 5GB data per day. After the 5GB data limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 1 mbps.
The ISD chargers with calling benefits will be the same at existing ISD tariffs. The plan will be valid for a month from the date of activation after which users will be migrated to regular broadband plans.
The telco has also reintroduced their 250GB per month fiber plan which offers speeds up to 40 mbps speeds.
The plan is annually billed at Rs 5,700 and is available to customers till 1 October. Once the 250 GB limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 10 mbps.
For BSNL prepaid users who depend on mobile recharge plans for internet, the telco has launched a new Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan that offers unlimited voice calling and 5 GB daily high speed internet for 90 days.
The new plan is tailored for people who are working from home and also comes with 100 free SMSes everyday. The free voice calling is applicable on MTNL networks in Delhi and Mumbai.
BSNL customers can recharge their phones with the new plan by sending 'STV COMBO 599' to the number 123, through their BSNL numbers. The plan can also be activated via BSNL’s official website.
