BSNL Giving Away Free SIM Cards in Promotion Offer, Check Details

State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limiter (BSNL) on Sunday, 15 November, announced that it is going to give away free SIM cards as part of a promotion offer, which normally costs Rs 20, reported India Today.

BSNL customers can avail the offer between 14-28 November and the SIM card will be given free when they make a First Recharge (FRC) of a minimum of Rs 100 at the store.

BSNL is reportedly planning to remove its existing Rs 99, Rs 225, Rs 325, Rs 799 and Rs 1,125 post plans and replace them with new ones strand 1 December.