Black Friday Deals: Check Deals on Headphones, Phones, VPNs & More

Majority of deals won’t directly ship across so you’ll need to rely on a friend, relative, or a third-party service. The Quint Image used for representation only. | (Photo: iStockphotos) Tech and Auto Majority of deals won’t directly ship across so you’ll need to rely on a friend, relative, or a third-party service.

If you are eyeing some products on US shopping sites, the Black Friday Sale, which started on Friday, 29 November, and Cyber Monday are the days to get the best deals. The Monday after Black Friday is known as Cyber Monday, when retailers and sites offer the biggest discounts on electronics and subscriptions. Most of these deals won't directly ship across so you'll need to rely on a friend or a relative, or use a third-party shipping service.

How to Ship Products to India?

There are chances that you’ll find many retailers who don’t ship the products. In that scenario, you can always make use of third party service providers who can ship the products for you. There are companies like Viabox and Shop and Ship that offer such services and are reliable. Given the international travel and transit restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s best to reach out to the shipping company whose service you are planning to use and confirm if they are shipping to India. The moment you make the purchase and the product reaches your account, these companies will ship the product to your local address in India.

Cyber Monday: Check Deals on Headphones, Phones and Subscriptions

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G This flagship phone is being sold at a reduced cost of $949 on Amazon.com. It is available in four colour variants namely, Black, Blue, Grey and Pink. Apple iPhone 11 Apple's last year flagship iPhone 11 is available at as low as $599. It brings A13 Bionic chipset, 6.1-inch display and improved cameras. Google Pixel 4 The Pixel 4 can be bought at almost $150 cheaper than the company's new Pixel 5. Samsung Galaxy A71 Samsung's mid-ranger Galaxy A71 is being sold at $560 on Amazon. It gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, 64-megapixel rear camera and 4500mAh battery unit.

OnePlus 8 Pro If you are looking for an Android phone with flagship features at a much affordable price then, OnePlus 8 Pro is the deal for you. It is available at a discount of $200 from its original price. Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones ($199 (roughly Rs. 14,800)) The popular Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones with active noise cancellation are down to $199 (roughly Rs 14,800) during Cyber Monday 2020 promotional sales on Amazon US. This price is lower that the festive season sales on Amazon India. However, this deal is only worth it if you get someone to bring it along, or find a cheaper deal with a third-party shipping service.