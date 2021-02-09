Bitcoin Hits All-Time High After Tesla Invests $1.5 Billion

"The world's richest man allocating $1.5 billion of his company's treasury to Bitcoin speaks volumes about the magnitude at which crypto gains institutional adoption," said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of Nexo in London, reported Reuters.

Space X founder Elon Musk revealed his strategy, stating that its investment in digital currency may lead other alternative reserve assets to grow.

Meanwhile, noting Elon Musk’s late adoption of cryptocurrencies, several analysts believe that this might be an investment for his upcoming space programme, reported Business Insider.