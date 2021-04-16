Asus ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Duo Pro 15 OLED Unveiled

Asus ZenBook Duo 14

The ZenBook Duo 14 is Intel Evo verified and features up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, reported IANS.

It uses a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) LED-backlit display with 100 per cent sRGB coverage. It also comes with the option of an NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU.

It is powered by a 70Wh battery, which can work up to 17 hours on a single charge, and weighs a total of 1.6 kg.