Asus ExpertBook B9 Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications

Asus ExpertBook B9 will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,15,489 in India.
Taiwanese technology giant Asus on Friday, 23 April, launched its new laptop Asus ExpertBook B9 in India. The laptop has been designed focusing on business professionals.
The laptop will soon be available at ASUS Exclusive Stores and leading Commercial PC channel partners at a starting price of Rs 1,15,489.
Asus ExpertBook B9 has 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics.
There's also super fast Intel Wi-Fi 6 and huge storage in the form of up to dual 2 TB SSDs with support for RAID 0 and RAID 1 technology for improved data reliability or faster operation, the company said.
It comes with a 14-inch display and is powered by 66Wh battery, which is supported by 65W USB-C charging.
The laptop also offers an optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip to store passwords and encryption keys for added security.
(With inputs from IANS)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined