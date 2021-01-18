Apple Macbook Pro Features Leaked, Check All Details Here

Tech giant Apple is all set to launch its upgraded Macbook Pro lineup, powered with its own line of chipsets and magnetic charging, according to a report published by Bloomberg.
The new model would be made available in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes, with powerful Silicon processors. Bloomberg report suggests that the new model will have more number of cores to enhance overall system performance and increase graphic capabilities.
The display is also said to be better with brighter and higher contrast panels. Also, the new Macs will look similar to the current versions.
Apple Macbook Pro will be replacing the USB type C charger by reintroducing MagSafe Charger, which means you could now charge wirelessly.
Kuo further told CNBC, "Apple will remove the Touch Bar, which lets people tap shortcuts on a touch screen at the top of their keyboard."
The report further suggests that Apple is planning to launch the product around the middle of the year. However, the cost of the product has not been estimated yet.
