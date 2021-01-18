Apple Macbook Pro Features Leaked, Check All Details Here

The new model would be made available in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes, with powerful Silicon processors. Bloomberg report suggests that the new model will have more number of cores to enhance overall system performance and increase graphic capabilities.

The display is also said to be better with brighter and higher contrast panels. Also, the new Macs will look similar to the current versions.

Charge Your Mac Wirelessly

Apple Macbook Pro will be replacing the USB type C charger by reintroducing MagSafe Charger, which means you could now charge wirelessly.