Apple Launches Fitness+ Subscription for $9.99 Per Month

“Apple Fitness+ dynamically integrates personal metrics from Apple Watch to inspire users, animating them on the screen during key moments in the workout, providing an engaging and immersive experience to help users stay motivated,” the company said in a statement.

To use Fitness+, one must have an iPhone 6s or later updated to iOS 14.3 and an Apple Watch Series 3 or later updated to watchOS 7.2. It also works with an Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K updated to tvOS 14.3 or an iPad Air 2 or later that is running iPadOS 14.3 and has the Fitness+ app installed.

The service features workouts in 10 categories: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), strength, yoga, dance, core, cycling, treadmill, rowing, and "mindful cooldown."