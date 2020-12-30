Apple Launches First-Generation College Student Mentorship Program

Apple on Tuesday, 29 December, launched a new mentorship programme called Laucnh@Apple aimed at first generation college students majoring in finance, economic and accounting, reported MacRumors.
While Apple has not publicly announced the program, Apple Engineer Logan Kilpatrick tweeted about the program a few days ago.
Set to launch in 2021, the programme will match students one-to-one with Apple mentors and provide resources for “learning and opportunities for personal and professional growth,”
According to a PDF obtained by MacRumours, the programme will “focus on the essentials to manage and then excel in school and work.”
The report further states that the Launch@Apple programme may also provide opportunities for job shadowing, paid externships, and paid internships. Applications are now open and interested students can apply by 8 January 2021.
The PDF documents state that detailing the programme is for students who have a parent or guardian who has not obtained a college degree.
Students who are in first or second year of college and intend to major in finance, economics, accounting, or similar disciplines relating to business, mathematics, commerce, or data analytics are eligible for Launch@Apple.
