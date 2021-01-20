Amazon Republic Day Sale: Check Smartphones With Discounts, Offers

American E-Commerce giant Amazon has launched its first sale of the year for its prime members. Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale began on 20 January and will go on till 23 January.
Amazon Prime members will benefit from the discounts and coupons on a wide range of products. In this article, we have curated a list of various smartphones which are available on discount on Amazon’s Republic day sale.
Samsung Galaxy M51 is available at a price of Rs 22,999. The original price for the same is Rs 28,999, which amounts to a discount of Rs 6,000. The smartphone comes with a 7,000mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor.
The elite Apple iPhone 12 mini is available at Rs 59,000 with SBI cards. The original price for this phone is Rs 69,000, which amounts to a discount of Rs 10,000, including includes Rs 4,500 instant discount on SBI credit card.
Apple iPhone 12 mini comes with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and A14 Bionic chip.
Samsung Galaxy M31, 6 GB RAM, with 128 GB storage variant is available at a price of Rs 15,999. Original price for the same is Rs 19,999, which makes it a discount of Rs 4,000.
Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with quad camera set up and uses Exynos 9611 Octa core processor.
Redmi 9, with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage, is priced at Rs 8,999 for the Great Republic Day Sale. The original for the smartphone is Rs 10,999, which amounts to a discount of Rs 2,000.
The smartphone comes with 6.53-inch HD display and is powered by 2.3GHz Mediatek Helio G35 Octa core processor.
Redmi 9 power, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB Storage, is priced at Rs 10,999 for the sale. The original price of this smartphone is Rs 13,999, which amounts to a discount of Rs 3,000.
Redmi 9 Power comes with a 6,000mAh Battery, quad camera setup and uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Octa core processor.
