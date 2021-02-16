Amazon To Begin Device Manufacturing in India With Fire TV Sticks

Amazon India will begin manufacturing electronic devices in India, starting with its Fire TV Sticks, the company announced on Tuesday, 16 February, following a meeting with Union Electronics & IT Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Country Head, Amazon India briefed Prasad, on the details of the initiative over a virtual meeting. Following the interaction, Agarwal stated that the company is “delighted to announce Amazon’s first manufacturing line in India to produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year, catering to the demands of Indian customers.”

“This further reiterates our commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative,” Agarwal added.

Amazon will commence its manufacturing efforts with contract manufacturer Cloud Network Technology, a subsidiary of Foxconn in Chennai, and start production later this year.

The company added it will continuously evaluate scaling capacity to additional marketplaces/cities depending on the domestic demand.