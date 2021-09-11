Here's How 5G Can Totally Revolutionize The Gaming Scene In India

Earlier this year, Airtel became the first telecom brand in India to commercially test 5G network. In doing so, the brand has opened the doors for the online gaming industry to be revolutionized. Nikhil Chawla, from The Unbiased Blog, tested out a few games on a 5G-enabled smartphone. In the video above, he talks about how thanks to 5G, lag free cloud gaming could soon be a reality across India. Not only that, gaming enthusiasts have many other reasons to look forward to 5G. No downloads, no latency, superior performance, ultra smooth interactions, much-smoother multiplayer experience - all of these will soon be possible on 5G networks.



One of the things gamers dread the most while gaming is response delay or latency. Well, Airtel 5G has shown that it can bring down the response delay drastically from 20 milliseconds to 5 milliseconds. While that might not mean much to casual gamers, if you’re into online multiplayer games like racing and shooting games, this is a whole new level of improvement.



Watch the video above to better understand how Airtel 5G can totally change the way we look at gaming. Goodbye, lag - we won't miss you!



