Tamil Nadu Elections: Smriti Irani Campaigns for BJP’s Vanathi

With days to go before the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Coimbatore South is witnessing a star-studded campaign. Actors and actors-turned-politicians have been flying into the constituency to campaign for their respective party candidates.

On Saturday, Union Minister for Women and Child Development and former television actor and producer Smriti Irani arrived in Covai to rally for Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Vanathi Srinivasan. Smriti rode a two-wheeler as part of the campaign rally in a crowded street in the constituency.