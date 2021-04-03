Udhayanidhi’s Comments on Sushma Swaraj, Jaitley; Triggers Row

BJP Tamil Nadu state general secretary and party spokesman Advocate KT Raghavan while speaking to IANS said, "A BJP delegation has already met Chief Electoral officer Tamil Nadu and lodged a formal complaint to disqualify Udhayanidhi Stalin from contesting elections owing to his highly derogatory remarks against respected BJP leaders, late Sushma Swaraj and late Arun Jaitley. This is highly condemnable and we have lodged a criminal complaint against him with the Chennai police commissioner."

Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of Sushma Swaraj, has disapproved of the comment and in a tweet, said the "statement of Udhayanidhi Stalin was totally false and that the Prime Minister had bestowed upon the family utmost care and respect at a time when it was needed most". She also said that "the Prime Minister and BJP had stood by the family like a rock".