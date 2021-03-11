TN Polls: AMMK’s TTV Dhinakaran to Contest from Kovilpatti 

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AMMK) chief TTV Dhinakaran will be contesting from Kovilpatti constituency in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Assembly Elections. The development came after AMMK released its second list of 50 candidates on Thursday.
Dhinakaran will be contesting from 2 constituencies. The name of the other one is yet to be released.
Minister Kadambur Raju is the AIADMK candidate who also will be contesting from Kovilpatti.
Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) released its first list of candidates on Wednesday morning for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
The first list included 11 former All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs and a former MP.
Prominent leaders include former MLAs P Palaniappan, C Shanmugavelu and G Senthamizhan, and disqualified legislators NG Parthiban, M Rengasamy and RR Murugan. S Anbalagan has been named the chairman of the party presidium.
The AMMK on Tuesday sealed an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), ending all hopes of reconciliation between Dhinakaran and the AIADMK.
Published: 11 Mar 2021,07:24 PM IST