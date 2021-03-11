TN Polls: AMMK’s TTV Dhinakaran to Contest from Kovilpatti 

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AMMK) chief TTV Dhinakaran will be contesting from Kovilpatti constituency in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Assembly Elections. The development came after AMMK released its second list of 50 candidates on Thursday.

Dhinakaran will be contesting from 2 constituencies. The name of the other one is yet to be released.

Minister Kadambur Raju is the AIADMK candidate who also will be contesting from Kovilpatti.