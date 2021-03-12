Tamil Nadu Polls: Kamal Haasan to Contest From Coimbatore South

Makkal Needhi Maiam's (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan will be contesting from Coimbatore South constituency in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, it was announced on Friday, 12 March.

The party announced its second list of candidates on Friday, one of which was Haasan.

Haasan on Wednesday had announced a list of 70 candidates from his party to contest in the upcoming 6 April Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Interestingly, Haasan has chosen a constituency where the fight is between BJP versus Congress instead of DMK versus AIADMK. The News Minute reported that it is being speculated that the BJP will field national president of the party's women's wing Vanathi Srinivasan from the seat.