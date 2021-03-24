Unpardonable: Oppn Parties Slam Govt For No Vote on Eelam Tamils

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday, 23 March, slammed the Union government for abstaining from voting on a United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution against Sri Lanka, calling it an “unpardonable betrayal” of Eelam Tamil.
The development came ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled on 6 April.
DMK chief M K Stalin claimed that the refusal of the BJP-led government to vote reflected that the party is against the Eelam Tamils.
“The nine crore Tamils across the world will never forgive this betrayal of the Sri Lankan Tamils by the Indian government. This is against the Tamil race and is highly condemnable. It also raises the question why the Indian government is bowing to the compulsions of the Sri Lankan government,” Stalin added.
Vaiko’s MDMK too joined the DMK in condemning India’s stand in the UNHRC, adding that Tamils were ‘murdered and starved to death.’
“What happened in Sri Lanka was not a civil war but was a genocide.1.37 lakh Sri Lankan Tamils were murdered. Schools and hospitals were bombed. In 2009, the Sri Lankan government had starved the Tamils to death,” Vaiko told reporters.
VCK’s Thol Thirumavalavan took a dig at the Modi government saying that “reading Thirukkural” does not make one Tamil.
“Now do you understand who Modi is? Merely reading Thirukkural doesn't make him a supporter of Tamil Nadu? Had it not been for the elections in Tamil Nadu, he would have openly supported Sri Lanka! Over there, Sinhalese are Hindus. What about Tamils,” he asked.
PMK founder leader S Ramadoss said India should have voted against Sri Lanka, reported PTI.
“I thank all the nations that have supported the resolution,” Ramadoss, whose party is in an alliance with the ruling AIADMK, in which the BJP is also a constituent, the news agency said.
