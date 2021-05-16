Tamil Nadu: Only 14% People Aged 45+ Have Got First Vaccine Dose

(Photo Courtesy: IANS)
A set of statistics presented by the NITI Aayog on Thursday, 13 May, has re-emphasised Tamil Nadu's low efficiency in ensuring vaccination against COVID-19 for its citizens.
According to the latest figures presented on Thursday, the state has only managed to vaccinate 14% of its population above the age of 45. It stood last in the country on this count, even behind Nagaland and Uttar Pradesh.
These abysmal vaccination numbers, according to experts and the present DMK government, are a result of a combination of factors.
"First of all we have a lot of vaccine hesitancy due to misinformation circulating on social media. That itself has had a huge impact because people didn't come forward to take the vaccine. Second issue is low-risk perception. Many people whom I tried to counsel were convinced that coronavirus is gone," said National Institute of Epidemiology Deputy Director Dr Prabhadeep Kaur, who is part of the state's expert medical committee for prevention and management of COVID-19.
She also pointed out that the hesitancy since April left a lasting impact on the vaccination numbers.
Meanwhile, State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiyagarajan, alleged that the numbers indicate that the previous AIADMK government didn't take a proactive stance when it came to awareness and communication about the vaccine.
"They also failed to take stock of when vaccines will be arriving, what is the best way to distribute them, and what kind of doubts would be there in people's minds," says the minister.
"The initial wastage of vaccines was above 8%. They didn't tailor their plans according to this. On one side there was a low rate of vaccination and on the other there was high wastage. This means your system is broken," he added.
