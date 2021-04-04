TN: Tiruppur Textile Industry Demands Stabilisation of Yarn Prices

When the coronavirus pandemic struck, the Tiruppur textile manufacturing hub faced losses to the tune of Rs 10,000 crores. By June 2020, the industry had moved towards the production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical kits. Then, with the rise in demand for casual wear that Tiruppur specialises in, the industry began seeing a revival.

However, from mid-March, the textile industry started facing losses again, thanks to the increase in prices of yarn, the main raw material.

The Quint asked textile mill owners and shopkeepers what they want from political leaders in Tamil Nadu.