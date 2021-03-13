Will Urge for Report on Cause of Jayalalithaa’s Death: MK Stalin
DMK’s MK Stalin visited Kalaignar Karunanidhi’s memorial before presenting the manifesto at Anna Arivalayam.
Promising to urge the enquiry commission to submit a report detailing the cause of death of All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) supremo J Jayalalithaa, leader of the Opposition MK Stalin made several key announcements on Saturday, 13 March.
A day after announcing its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) released its manifesto on Saturday.
The late chief minister passed away in December 2016, and just a few months later, the mystery surrounding her death started growing. Several AIADMK ministers admitted that they had lied about her health when she had been hospitalised. In August 2019, Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami announced an inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death, but so far there has been no major revelation.
Stalin also promised 75 percent job reservation in the government sector for Tamils and said that he will urge private companies to introduce a similar system. He also vowed to increase women’s reservation to 40% in government jobs and maternity leave to 12 months.
He further promised to scrap the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). In the past few years, there have been several student suicides reported and the party has been rallying against the entrance exam.
The DMK president visited Kalaignar Karunanidhi’s memorial at Marina Beach before presenting the manifesto at Anna Arivalayam.