As AIADMK & DMK Pass the Buck, Muslim-Dominated Wards Lack Basics

Karumbukadai is one of the most populated constituencies in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. Yet, it lacks proper roads, healthcare centres, government banks, and even a government school.
Located between wards 75 and 86, Karumbukadai comes under the authority of two leaders from opposing Dravidian parties. The locals allege that both leaders – DMK MLA N Karthik and AIADMK minister SP Velumani – have been passing the buck when it comes to development.
“The corporation, collector’s office, commissioner’s office and even police stations are located in the vicinity. But we don’t have basic facilities. There is no primary healthcare centre here. This is despite the fact that over 50,000 families live here,” said Shameen, a college student.
“A healthcare centre is mandated for every area with more than 10,000 people. When we demand for the same, they tell us to visit the government hospital for our needs. But it’s several kilometres away. It will take a lot of time if we go there for treatment, and it is quite expensive to travel that far,” said resident Abdul Hakim.
In Karumbukadai, many girls in the age group of 10 to 15 years are forced to discontinue school due to lack of government schools in the area.
“With no adequate transport facilities, parents are worried about their girls returning from school by 7 pm every day, while they have to leave for school at 6 am to make it on time. So, many girls have no option but to quit studies after Class 10,” said Famina, a worried mother.
“There is no space for a government school. I have asked for a scheme road to be built from Karumbukadai to Nanjundapuram so that they (kids) can go to the nearby school there. I had proposed this (in the Assembly) in 2019 but didn’t get any response. I had even given a petition to the collector,” DMK MLA Karthik told The Quint.
The Quint also reached out to AIADMK MLA SP Velumani, but didn’t get a response.
Moreover, schools aren’t the only concern.
“There is not a single bank here. We have sent a lot of letters to the collector’s office but action has not been taken yet,” said Tasneem, a college student.
Karumbukadai falls in the Singanallur and Thondamuthur constituencies.
In the upcoming state elections on 6 April, the fight is among the DMK’s Karthik, the AIADMK’s Jayaram and MNM Vice President R Mahendran in Singanallur, and between the AIADMK’s Velumani and the DMK’s Karthikeya Sivasenapathy in Thondamuthur.
