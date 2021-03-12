TN Polls: DMK Issues Candidate List, MK Stalin’s Son to Make Debut

Flanked by DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan on one side and Treasurer TR Baalu on the other side, DMK President MK Stalin released the list of candidates who will contest in the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Speaking to reporters, Stalin said that this is not just a list of candidates but is a list of the winners in the upcoming elections. He added that the Secular Progressive Alliance is not an electoral alliance but an alliance of ideologies.

A number of sitting MLAs have retained their seats including former Minister Durai Murugan (Katpadi), Anbil Mahesh (Thiruverumbur), P Thiaga Rajan (Madurai Central), TRB Rajaa (Mannargudi).