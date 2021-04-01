Meet the TN Candidate Who Is Prepared to Lose Election 2021

Unlike regular politicians who travel with huge fanfare in fancy trailers with cutouts, flags, drums and party men, Deepan is armed with a bike, GoPro and determination. He has visited several communities in the district and has urged them to extend their support to a fresh, enthusiastic face.



“As for my manifesto, I have only one big promise to the people of Namakkal: honest corruption-free governance,” he said.



While Deepan thinks that Dravidian politics, which has governed the state for over six decades, has the best understanding of social justice, women’s rights and empowerment, he believes that the DMK and the AIADMK should move away from ‘corruption and family politics’.