Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Congress Names 21 Candidates

The Congress on Saturday, 13 March, announced a list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and a candidate for the Lok Sabha bypolls.
The Congress has named T Ravichandran from Melur, S Mangudi from Karaikudi, S Palani Nadar from Tenkasi Assembly seats.
The Congress has named V Vijaykumar aka Vijay Vasanth as party candidate for contesting bypolls for Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat.
The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to polls elections on 6 April in which fronts led by arch-rivals AIADMK and DMK are the main contenders.
