Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Congress Names 21 Candidates

The Congress on Saturday, 13 March, announced a list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and a candidate for the Lok Sabha bypolls.

The Congress has named T Ravichandran from Melur, S Mangudi from Karaikudi, S Palani Nadar from Tenkasi Assembly seats.

The Congress has named V Vijaykumar aka Vijay Vasanth as party candidate for contesting bypolls for Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat.