TN Poll Results: Early Trends Show DMK-Cong Nearing Halfway-Mark

Early trends from Tamil Nadu show the DMK-Congress alliance nearing the halfway-mark as it leads in 116 seats, while the AIADMK-BJP alliance is leading in 88.

The alliance that wins 118 out of 234 seats will clinch power in the state.

This is the first Assembly election in the state without leaders J Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi. All eyes are on MK Stalin and Edappadi Palaniswami as the duo lock horns.

The AIADMK, which has been in power since 2011, hopes to hold on to power for a third term. The DMK, on the other hand, is hoping to return to the helm of affairs after a decade.