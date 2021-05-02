TN Poll Results: Early Trends Show DMK-Cong Nearing Halfway-Mark

Catch all the live updates on Tamil Nadu Assembly elections here.
The Quint
Tamil Nadu
Updated:
Catch all the live updates on Tamil Nadu Assembly elections here. | (Photo: Arnica Kala/TheQuint)
Catch all the live updates on Tamil Nadu Assembly elections here.

Early trends from Tamil Nadu show the DMK-Congress alliance nearing the halfway-mark as it leads in 116 seats, while the AIADMK-BJP alliance is leading in 88.

The alliance that wins 118 out of 234 seats will clinch power in the state.

This is the first Assembly election in the state without leaders J Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi. All eyes are on MK Stalin and Edappadi Palaniswami as the duo lock horns.

The AIADMK, which has been in power since 2011, hopes to hold on to power for a third term. The DMK, on the other hand, is hoping to return to the helm of affairs after a decade.

  • The votes polled by around 5 crore voters will be counted in 75 counting centres across Tamil Nadu
    CVoter, Republic-CNX and other surveys predicted a win for the DMK-Congress alliance
  • The voting in Tamil Nadu took place in a single phase on 6 April
  • A DMK victory will mark MK Stalin’s first stint as chief minister
  • Meanwhile, an AIADMK victory would mean inroads for the BJP in the state
  • The bypoll results for the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency will also be known on Sunday

Catch the updates on the election results in West Bengal, Kerala and Assam here, here and here.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: DMK-Congress Nears Halfway-Mark

The DMK-Congress alliance, which is leading in 112 seats, is nearing the halfway-mark, while the AIADMK-BJP alliance is leading in 82 constituencies.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: Who's Leading Where?

According to The News Minute, MNM chief Kamal Haasan is leading in Coimbatore South by a slight margin over INC's Mayura Jayakumar. Here is the status of some other key candidates:

  • MK Stalin is leading in Kolathur
  • Edappadi Palaniswami from Edapaddi
  • O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakannur
  • C. Vijayabhaskar from Viramalai

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: MNM Leads in 1 Seat

Actor-politician Kamal Hassan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has opened its account and is leading in one seat. Meanwhile, the DMK-Congress alliance leading in 78 seats, while the AIADMK-BJP alliance is leading in 55.

  • DMK-Congress - 78
  • AIADMK-BJP - 55
  • MNM - 1

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: Leads as of 9 AM

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: DMK-Congress Alliance Leads in 43 Seats

The DMK-Congress alliance is now ahead of the AIADMK-BJP alliance in 43 seats.

  • DMK-Congress - 43
  • AIADMK-BJP - 25
  • AMMK - 1

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: AMMK Opens Account

The DMK-Congress alliance is now ahead of the AIADMK-BJP alliance in 36 seats. Meanwhile, TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has opened its account and is leading in one seat. The trends as of 8.54 am are thus:

  • DMK-Congress - 36
  • AIADMK-BJP - 20
  • AMMK - 1

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: DMK-Congress Ahead in 25 Constituencies

The DMK-Congress alliance is now ahead of the AIADMK-BJP alliance in 25 seats. The trends as of 8.47 am are thus:

  • DMK-Congress - 25
  • AIADMK-BJP - 14

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: DMK-Congress Ahead in 22 Constituencies

The DMK-Congress alliance is now ahead of the AIADMK-BJP alliance in 22 seats. The trends as of 8.43 am are thus:

  • DMK-Congress - 22
  • AIADMK-BJP - 11

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: DMK-Congress Leads in 9 Constituencies

With postal ballots being counted, early trends from the state show the DMK-Congress alliance leading in nine seats, while the AIADMK-BJP alliance is leading in four.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: DMK-Congress Leads in 3 Constituencies

Early trends from Tamil Nadu show that the DMK-Congress alliance is leading in three seats.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Poll Results: Counting Begins for 236 Seats

Counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday, 2 May, with 236 seats in the fray. All eyes are on MK Stalin and Edappadi Palaniswami in Tamil Nadu as the duo lock horns.

EC Bans Victory Processions Post Assembly Poll Results

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Election Commission of India has banned all victory processions on or after the day of counting of votes for the Assembly elections.

The poll body also said that not more than two persons will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the returning officer concerned.

Exit Polls Predict Massive Victory for DMK

All exit polls, conducted by local and national television channels predicted a massive victory for the DMK-Congress alliance.

The Republic-CNX and the CVoter exit polls predicted that the UPA will secure around 160 seats, while the AIADMK-led alliance will grab 58 to 70 seats.

And while the News24-Chanakya survey projected that the DMK alliance will secure around 164 to 186 seats, the India Today-Axis My India poll pegged a higher number for the alliance at around 175 to 195 seats.

Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021 exit poll results

A Different Election After Several Decades

  • An AIADMK victory would mean inroads for the BJP in Tamil Nadu and the state will have a non-Dravidian party at the helm for the first time since Congress’ ouster in 1967
  • A DMK victory would mark MK Stalin’s first stint as the chief minister and the party’s return to power in the state after a decade
  • The state has flip-flopped between the DMK and the AIADMK for decades till J Jayalalithaa led the AIADMK to victory for the second consecutive term in 2016. However, the party now looks to script history by returning to power for the third consecutive term, under the leadership of E Palaniswami

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 02 May 2021,07:17 AM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT