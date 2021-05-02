TN Poll Results: Early Trends Show DMK-Cong Nearing Halfway-Mark

Early trends from Tamil Nadu show the DMK-Congress alliance nearing the halfway-mark as it leads in 116 seats, while the AIADMK-BJP alliance is leading in 88.
The alliance that wins 118 out of 234 seats will clinch power in the state.
This is the first Assembly election in the state without leaders J Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi. All eyes are on MK Stalin and Edappadi Palaniswami as the duo lock horns.
The AIADMK, which has been in power since 2011, hopes to hold on to power for a third term. The DMK, on the other hand, is hoping to return to the helm of affairs after a decade.
The DMK-Congress alliance, which is leading in 112 seats, is nearing the halfway-mark, while the AIADMK-BJP alliance is leading in 82 constituencies.
According to The News Minute, MNM chief Kamal Haasan is leading in Coimbatore South by a slight margin over INC's Mayura Jayakumar. Here is the status of some other key candidates:
Actor-politician Kamal Hassan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has opened its account and is leading in one seat. Meanwhile, the DMK-Congress alliance leading in 78 seats, while the AIADMK-BJP alliance is leading in 55.
The DMK-Congress alliance is now ahead of the AIADMK-BJP alliance in 43 seats.
The DMK-Congress alliance is now ahead of the AIADMK-BJP alliance in 36 seats. Meanwhile, TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has opened its account and is leading in one seat. The trends as of 8.54 am are thus:
The DMK-Congress alliance is now ahead of the AIADMK-BJP alliance in 25 seats. The trends as of 8.47 am are thus:
The DMK-Congress alliance is now ahead of the AIADMK-BJP alliance in 22 seats. The trends as of 8.43 am are thus:
With postal ballots being counted, early trends from the state show the DMK-Congress alliance leading in nine seats, while the AIADMK-BJP alliance is leading in four.
Early trends from Tamil Nadu show that the DMK-Congress alliance is leading in three seats.
Counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday, 2 May, with 236 seats in the fray. All eyes are on MK Stalin and Edappadi Palaniswami in Tamil Nadu as the duo lock horns.
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Election Commission of India has banned all victory processions on or after the day of counting of votes for the Assembly elections.
The poll body also said that not more than two persons will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the returning officer concerned.
All exit polls, conducted by local and national television channels predicted a massive victory for the DMK-Congress alliance.
The Republic-CNX and the CVoter exit polls predicted that the UPA will secure around 160 seats, while the AIADMK-led alliance will grab 58 to 70 seats.
And while the News24-Chanakya survey projected that the DMK alliance will secure around 164 to 186 seats, the India Today-Axis My India poll pegged a higher number for the alliance at around 175 to 195 seats.
Published: 02 May 2021,07:17 AM IST