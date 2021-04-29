TN Exit Polls: DMK-Cong Projected to Sweep Polls With 160+ Seats

As the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was lifted on Thursday, 29 April, after polling concluded in West Bengal, several exit poll surveys predicted the outcome of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with each one predicting a massive victory for the DMK-Congress alliance.

The Republic-CNX and the CVoter exit polls predicted that the UPA will secure around 160 seats, while the AIADMK-led alliance will grab 58 to 70 seats.

And while the News24-Chanakya survey projected that the DMK alliance will secure around 164-186 seats, the India Today-Axis My India poll pegged a higher number for the alliance at around 175 to 195 seats.

If the predictions are to be believed, MK Stalin will become the new chief minister of the state.