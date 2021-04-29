TN Exit Polls: DMK-Cong Projected to Sweep Polls With 160+ Seats

As the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was lifted on Thursday, 29 April, after polling concluded in West Bengal, several exit poll surveys predicted the outcome of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with each one predicting a massive victory for the DMK-Congress alliance.
The Republic-CNX and the CVoter exit polls predicted that the UPA will secure around 160 seats, while the AIADMK-led alliance will grab 58 to 70 seats.
And while the News24-Chanakya survey projected that the DMK alliance will secure around 164-186 seats, the India Today-Axis My India poll pegged a higher number for the alliance at around 175 to 195 seats.
If the predictions are to be believed, MK Stalin will become the new chief minister of the state.
The India Today-Axis My India survey has projected the DMK’s win with around 175-195 seats. The AIADMK-led alliance is predicted to secure 38-54 seats, while the MNM is set to win 0-2 seats.
According to the News24-Chanakya exit polls, the DMK-Congress alliance is set to win around 164-186 seats, while the AIADMK-led alliance is projected to win around 46-68 seats.
The CVoter exit polls have predicted that the DMK-led UPA alliance will come to power, securing 166 seats in the Assembly elections. Whereas, the AIADMK-BJP alliance will secure around 64 seats. Kamal Haasan’s MNM is predicted to win 0 to 2 seats.
According to the Republic-CNX’s exit polls, the DMK-Congress alliance is set to win 160-170 seats with 48.91 percent of the vote share. The AIADMK-led alliance, which includes the BJP, is expected to secure 58-68 seats.
