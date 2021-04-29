TN Exit Polls: DMK-Cong Projected to Sweep Polls With 160+ Seats

Catch live updates for all the exit polls for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections here.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. | (Photo: The Quint)
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021.

As the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was lifted on Thursday, 29 April, after polling concluded in West Bengal, several exit poll surveys predicted the outcome of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with each one predicting a massive victory for the DMK-Congress alliance.

The Republic-CNX and the CVoter exit polls predicted that the UPA will secure around 160 seats, while the AIADMK-led alliance will grab 58 to 70 seats.

And while the News24-Chanakya survey projected that the DMK alliance will secure around 164-186 seats, the India Today-Axis My India poll pegged a higher number for the alliance at around 175 to 195 seats.

If the predictions are to be believed, MK Stalin will become the new chief minister of the state.

  • CVoter, Republic-CNX and other surveys predict a win for DMK
  • The voting in Tamil Nadu took place in a single phase on 6 April
  • The results will be declared on 2 May
  • While a AIADMK victory would mean inroads for the BJP in the state, a DMK victory would mark MK Stalin’s first stint as chief minister

India Today-Axis My India Projects a Higher Seat Count for DMK Alliance

The India Today-Axis My India survey has projected the DMK’s win with around 175-195 seats. The AIADMK-led alliance is predicted to secure 38-54 seats, while the MNM is set to win 0-2 seats.

News24-Chanakya Predicts Around 164-186 Seats For DMK's Win

According to the News24-Chanakya exit polls, the DMK-Congress alliance is set to win around 164-186 seats, while the AIADMK-led alliance is projected to win around 46-68 seats.

DMK-Congress to Dominate Tamil Nadu With 166 Seats, CVoter Predicts

The CVoter exit polls have predicted that the DMK-led UPA alliance will come to power, securing 166 seats in the Assembly elections. Whereas, the AIADMK-BJP alliance will secure around 64 seats. Kamal Haasan’s MNM is predicted to win 0 to 2 seats.

Republic-CNX Project DMK's Win With 160-170 Seats

According to the Republic-CNX’s exit polls, the DMK-Congress alliance is set to win 160-170 seats with 48.91 percent of the vote share. The AIADMK-led alliance, which includes the BJP, is expected to secure 58-68 seats.

Exit Poll Predictions Shortly

Several surveys including CVoter, India Today-My Axis India, and others will release predictions soon after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is officially lifted.

A Different Election After Several Decades

  • This is the first election in the state in decades without J Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi
  • An AIADMK victory would mean inroads for the BJP in Tamil Nadu and will have a non-Dravidian party at the helm for the first time since Congress’ ouster in 1967
  • A DMK victory would mark MK Stalin’s first stint as the chief minister and the party’s return to power in the state after a decade
  • The state has flip-flopped between the DMK and the AIADMK for decades till J Jayalalithaa led the AIADMK to victory for the second consecutive term in 2016. However, the party now looks to script history by returning to power for the third consecutive term under the leadership of E Palaniswami

Published: 29 Apr 2021,06:10 PM IST
