Voting Begins in TN’s High-Stakes Battle Between DMK & AIADMK

After days of fierce campaigning by the BJP-backed AIADMK and the DMK-led Opposition, voting began in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election on Tuesday, 6 April.

This is the state’s first election in decades without M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

While the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is in an alliance with the Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim league (IUML) and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK); the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK).