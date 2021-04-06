Voting Begins in TN’s High-Stakes Battle Between DMK & AIADMK

After days of fierce campaigning by the BJP-backed AIADMK and the DMK-led Opposition, voting began in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election on Tuesday, 6 April.
This is the state’s first election in decades without M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.
While the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is in an alliance with the Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim league (IUML) and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK); the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK).
Making his debut in politics is Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kollywood actor, son of DMK President MK Stalin, and party youth wing secretary.
He is contesting from Chepauk-Thiruvellikeni where his grandfather Kalaignar Karunanidhi had contested from and won for three terms (1996- 2011), before he shifted to Thiruvarur.
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and the alliance between TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) can emerge as dark horses in the polls.
Published: 06 Apr 2021,07:14 AM IST