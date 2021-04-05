TN Assembly Polls: Constituencies & Leaders to Note 

In Tamil Nadu, the main contest is between the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led National Democratic Alliance and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led United Progressive Alliance.

DMK is in an alliance with the Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim league (IUML), Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK). AIADMK is in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK).

Actor-politician Kamal Hassan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and the alliance between TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) can emerge as dark horses in the Assembly polls.

Here’s a look at the key constituencies and players in this Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, which is scheduled for polls on 6 April.