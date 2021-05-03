DMK’s MK Stalin, The Leader-in-Waiting for Decades Wins Tamil Nadu

Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
Anchor/Producer: Smitha TK
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam alliance led by MK Stalin has emerged victorious in Tamil Nadu with leads in 159 seats.
MK Stalin -- son of veteran leader Karunanidhi -- the 68-year-old ‘leader-in-waiting’ who has donned many roles such as the head of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing, mayor of Chennai, deputy chief minister, opposition leader and DMK president, has now been elected as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
“I will be true to you. I will work for you. My thoughts and actions would always be for the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said appealing to his supporters to not violate COVID norms in order to celebrate their victory.
Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi, an actor who made his debut this election won from Chepauk-Thiruvellikeni with a huge margin, adding to the controversy of dynasty politics within DMK.
DMK’s Ezhilan won in Thousand Lights, M R K Panneerselvam in Kurinjipadi and Duraimurugan in Katpadi after a close chase.
DMK’s alliance partner Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) contested in only six seats but has bagged a significant vote share and emerged victorious in four seats.
Analysts said that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, would have performed much better and might have even captured power if it hadn't aligned with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
AIADMK had performed quite well in the delta region and northern Tamil Nadu but they lost several key constituencies in Chennai and ministers like Jayakumar, lost to DMK.
Meanwhile, BJP that is trying to make inroads to Tamil Nadu has managed to win in three sets, After a much controversial day, BJP's state unit chief L Murugan stood defeated after a tough contest in Dharapuram and the party's most popular face in Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Kushboo Sundar, faced defeat in Thousand Lights.
TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) failed to make a mark but sure ate into the vote share of the AIADMK, benefitting the DMK.
The new star this election season, Ulagayanaayagan Kamal Haasan lost in Coimbatore South after a nail-biting contest with Congress’ Mayura Jayakumar and BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan.
Meanwhile in Puducherry, that is currently under President's Rule after the dramatic collapse of the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government, it is a BJP-NR Congress government which will come to power.
Former Congress legislator A John Kumar who joined the BJP won the Kamaraj Nagar constituency. Meanwhile, the alliance’s CM candidate Rangasamy won in Thattanchavady. Yanam, a Congress bastion, was led by former health minister Malladi Krishna Rao, but he went on to quit the party and backed Rangasamy. A Namassivayam, who quit Congress and contested on BJP ticket from Mannadipet constituency won the seat defeating DMK.
The battle is won but a war awaits. A surge in COVID cases is on in Tamil Nadu that is reporting over 15,000 coronavirus cases daily. Will Stalin, a leader who has been cynical about the Centre’s handling of COVID, prove himself as an able administrator?
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 03 May 2021,01:24 PM IST