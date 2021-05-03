DMK’s MK Stalin, The Leader-in-Waiting for Decades Wins Tamil Nadu

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam alliance led by MK Stalin has emerged victorious in Tamil Nadu with leads in 159 seats.



MK Stalin -- son of veteran leader Karunanidhi -- the 68-year-old ‘leader-in-waiting’ who has donned many roles such as the head of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing, mayor of Chennai, deputy chief minister, opposition leader and DMK president, has now been elected as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

“I will be true to you. I will work for you. My thoughts and actions would always be for the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said appealing to his supporters to not violate COVID norms in order to celebrate their victory.

Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi, an actor who made his debut this election won from Chepauk-Thiruvellikeni with a huge margin, adding to the controversy of dynasty politics within DMK.