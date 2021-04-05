Key Puducherry Constituencies to Look Out for This Election 

Hyderabad Yanam, an assembly constituency of the Union Territory of Puducherry, geographically located in Andhra Pradesh, has turned out to be an important constituency this election as the AINRC leader N Rangasamy is contesting from here.

With the exit of five-time Congress lawmaker and former health minister Malladi Krishna Rao from the party, the Congress, that has been dominating the French colony for the last three decades, has lost its stronghold.

Rao is taking a break from politics and is not contesting the elections from Yanam but had declared his support to former Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who is also seeking election from Thattanchavady in Puducherry.

More than a third of the total number of voters in Yanam, hail from Agnikula Kshatriya (fishermen) community. Since Malladi Krishna Rao belonged to this community, he had the popular support. Analysts, now believe votes are expected to go in Rangasamy’s favour.

However, Rangasamy is expected to face a tough challenge from 35-year-old Gollapalli Ashok, who represents Kapu community, which is the second largest caste group in Yanam. He quit the BJP when he was denied a party ticket and is now contesting as an independent candidate with the Congress’ support.



The lack of industries in the area, rising unemployment rates of the youth and erratic power supply are concerning issues in the constituency.