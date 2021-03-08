Owaisi Partners AMMK: Debunks Charge of Being BJP’s ‘B Team’

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has belied the taunts it has faced over the years of fighting elections in states like Maharashtra and Bihar to split the anti-BJP vote.

By joining hands with TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) in Tamil Nadu, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has shown that he is interested in denting the BJP’s well crafted election calculations in the state.

The AMMK's alliance with AIMIM ends all hopes of reconciliation between Dhinakaran and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Here’s how.