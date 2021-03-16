Not Consulted Over CAA Promise, BJP Leadership Angry With AIADMK

A senior Tamil Nadu BJP leader told The Quint, “The Dravidian party changed its stand over CAA. They did not consult us before promising this to the people. We cannot help them”.

The leader said, “AIADMK supported the CAA in the parliament. Now they want to get minority votes so they have backtracked. We are not in support of this”. The CAA is an important legislation from the BJP government and it cannot be repealed based on “whims of alliance partners”, the leader rued.

The national leadership of the BJP too has objected to the AIADMK’s promise, the leader said. “After the manifesto came out we have made it clear that we cannot support their stand,” he said. When asked about the strength of the alliance he added, “The BJP and AIADMK are in an electoral alliance. We respect the terms of the alliance but we cannot support the AIADMK in everything that they promise the voters”.

The AIADMK is the submissive partner in the alliance, a political observer close to the party told The Quint. “Since the beginning, AIADMK has been agreeing to BJP’s terms of the alliance including their demand for 25 seats in the state. The manifesto is trying to paint a bolder picture of the party,” he said. The BJP will contest in 20 Assembly seats in the state.

AIADMK’s association with the BJP has been widely criticised, even by staunch party supporters when it came to its support for National Education Policy, some of whom moved to TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

DMK leaders have also criticised AIADMK’s new stand on the CAA. “The AIADMK has been a slave to the BJP. First they supported the CAA in the Parliament. Then they supported the National Education Policy which prescribed public examinations in Class VII. In both the cases they have softened their stand because of public outrage,” said Saravanan Annadurai, spokesperson of the DMK.