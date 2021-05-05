DMK Chief MK Stalin to Be Sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM on 7 May

MK Stalin, President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), will take over as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu at 9 am on Friday, 7 May, said a government press release on Wednesday.
Due to the spike in coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, Stalin had already said that the ceremony will be held in a simple manner at the Raj Bhavan premises in Chennai and appealed to the cadre to not violate COVID norms during their celebrations.
Earlier in the morning, he had called on Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form the government.
A total of 133 MLAs, who contested on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol, were elected to the Legislative Assembly.
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK’s) Edappadi Palaniswami tendered his resignation as the chief minister on Tuesday.
Newly elected DMK MLAs had unanimously elected Stalin as their Legislature Party Leader on Tuesday evening.
The meeting was held at the DMK headquarters – Anna Arivalayam – after his name was proposed by party General Secretary Duraimurugan and seconded by Principal Secretary KN Nehru.
“The DMK's work would make people who voted for the combine led by it happy and also shall make others who did not favour it to ponder as to why "we did not vote for the DMK and its allies," Stalin had said on Monday.
He vowed to take immediate efforts to implement his party's electoral promises and the DMK's 10-year vision document in a phased manner.
People have realised that the state has 'gone deep down' in the AIADMK regime and to correct it have voted for DMK and its allies, he said, adding his party would work to fulfil the people's aspirations on assumption of power.
