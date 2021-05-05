DMK Chief MK Stalin to Be Sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM on 7 May

MK Stalin, President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), will take over as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu at 9 am on Friday, 7 May, said a government press release on Wednesday.

Due to the spike in coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, Stalin had already said that the ceremony will be held in a simple manner at the Raj Bhavan premises in Chennai and appealed to the cadre to not violate COVID norms during their celebrations.



Earlier in the morning, he had called on Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form the government.

A total of 133 MLAs, who contested on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol, were elected to the Legislative Assembly.